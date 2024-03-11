Mothering Sunday is a holiday that is observed annually on various dates throughout the world, unlike Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Halloween. Mother's Day falls on Sunday, March 10 this year in the UK.

When does the UK celebrate Mother's Day?

The occasion is held on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which falls precisely three weeks before Easter Sunday in the UK. It is based on the Christian observance of Lent. Since Mother's Day is not a global holiday, each nation is free to decide when to observe it. The fact that Mother's Day falls on a Sunday is the one thing that all nations have in common.

This holiday has its roots in the Middle Ages when children who had left their homes to work as domestic servants were permitted to attend church at their "mother's" house. After a while, the trip home became a springtime get-together for families, and kids started gathering flowers on the way home to give to their moms.

How did Mother's Day start?

In America, Mother's Day was introduced in 1907. A day to celebrate mothers was advocated by Anna Jarvis, a peace activist's daughter who cared for injured troops during the American Civil War. As that was the day she held a service to remember her mother when she passed away, she observed the second Sunday in May.

By 1911, every state in the US had observed the holiday due to the idea's widespread appeal. President Woodrow Wilson formally announced it should be observed in May 1914, when he proclaimed it a national holiday. Despite having founded the holiday, Ms. Jarvis subsequently mounted a campaign opposing its increasing commercialization. Mothering Sunday became more widely recognized as Mother's Day after this custom eventually made its way to the UK.

Advertisement

Mother's Day is now observed worldwide and has grown increasingly secular and commercialized. It formerly had a religious connotation in some nations, but that meaning has progressively faded. Other nations base their dates on the seasons or other periods of the year.

The majority of nations observe Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May, which falls on May 14 this year, following American tradition, however, Nigeria observes the festival on the fourth Sunday of Lent along with the UK and Ireland. People in other countries, such as Afghanistan, Vietnam, and Russia celebrate it on March 8, International Women's Day.

Traditionally, the celebration in France takes place on the final Sunday of May; however, it was moved to day falls on a Sunday with the Pentecost.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting: Crescent moon spotted in Saudi Arabia and UAE ahead of holy month beginning