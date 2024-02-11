What to eat on Lunar New Year 2024? Exploring most popular delicacies savored during this special occasion

As the Lunar New Year approaches on February 10, families around the world plan festive gatherings and sumptuous feasts. One of the most treasured traditions of this holiday is to share a delicious meal with loved ones. Lunar New Year dishes are rich in symbolism and meaning, ranging from savory dumplings to sweet glutinous rice balls. Let's take a look at some of the most popular dishes served on this auspicious occasion.

Jiaozi (Dumplings)

Jiaozi, or Chinese dumplings, are a traditional dish at Lunar New Year celebrations. These delectable parcels are made of thinly rolled dough and filled with a variety of savory ingredients, including vegetables and minced meat. Jiaozi are often served as appetizers or as part of the main course, and they represent wealth and prosperity for the coming year.

Traditionally, making and eating dumplings during the Lunar New Year brings good fortune. "Dumplings are a must-have for our New Year's Eve dinner," explains Beijing resident Li Mei. "They represent reunion and good luck for the family."

Dayu Darou (Whole fish or meat)

Dayu Darou, which typically consists of whole fish or meat, is another traditional Lunar New Year dish. The fish, often steamed and served with a flavorful sauce, represents abundance and prosperity. "Having a whole fish on the table is a symbol of surplus and blessings for the year ahead," says Chen Wei, a Shanghai chef.

Advertisement

Serving Dayu Darou symbolizes the wish for a fruitful and prosperous year. Families gather around the dinner table to share this nutritious meal, hoping for good fortune and happiness.

Tang Yuan (Glutinous-rice balls in sweet syrup)

No Lunar New Year celebration is complete without Tang Yuan, which are sweet glutinous rice balls served in a fragrant syrup. These soft and chewy balls of glutinous rice flour and water represent family togetherness and unity.

"Tang Yuan represents family reunion and harmony," says Guangzhou-based home cook Zhang Wei. "The round shape of the balls signifies completeness and unity, while the sweet syrup brings a sense of warmth and happiness."

Tang Yuan, which can be enjoyed as a dessert or a sweet treat throughout the day, embodies the spirit of the Lunar New Year by fostering bonds and creating cherished memories with loved ones.

Chun Juan (Spring rolls)

Chun Juan, also known as spring rolls, adds a crunchy twist to the Lunar New Year feast. These cylindrical parcels, filled with savory ingredients and deep-fried to perfection, represent good luck and prosperity.

"Spring rolls are a must-have for our New Year's celebrations," says Kuala Lumpur resident Wong Li. "The crispy texture symbolizes the arrival of spring and new beginnings, while the fillings represent abundance and wealth."

Chun Juan, whether served as an appetizer or alongside other festive dishes, delights the senses and evokes feelings of joy and optimism for the coming year.

ALSO READ: National Pizza Day 2024: History, Significance, And 5 Types Of Pizza Recipes For You To Try Out