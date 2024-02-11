What to eat on Lunar New Year 2024? Exploring most popular delicacies savored during this special occasion

Dive into the culinary delights of Lunar New Year 2024 with this comprehensive guide to the most cherished delicacies of the occasion. From savory jiaozi dumplings to sweet tang yuan balls!

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Feb 11, 2024  |  08:03 PM IST |  2.6K
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Explore the symbolic meanings behind Lunar New Year dishes, from dumplings to whole fish
  • Learn about the importance of sharing meals with loved ones during this auspicious occasion

As the Lunar New Year approaches on February 10, families around the world plan festive gatherings and sumptuous feasts. One of the most treasured traditions of this holiday is to share a delicious meal with loved ones. Lunar New Year dishes are rich in symbolism and meaning, ranging from savory dumplings to sweet glutinous rice balls. Let's take a look at some of the most popular dishes served on this auspicious occasion. 

Jiaozi (Dumplings) 

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

Jiaozi, or Chinese dumplings, are a traditional dish at Lunar New Year celebrations. These delectable parcels are made of thinly rolled dough and filled with a variety of savory ingredients, including vegetables and minced meat. Jiaozi are often served as appetizers or as part of the main course, and they represent wealth and prosperity for the coming year. 

Traditionally, making and eating dumplings during the Lunar New Year brings good fortune. "Dumplings are a must-have for our New Year's Eve dinner," explains Beijing resident Li Mei. "They represent reunion and good luck for the family." 

Dayu Darou (Whole fish or meat) 

Image Courtesy: Serious Eats

Related Stories

Coca-Cola introduces its first new flavor in years, blending raspberry and secret spices
trending
Coca-Cola introduces its first new flavor in years, blending raspberry and secret spices
Queen shares update on King Charles' health at first royal event since cancer diagnosis
trending
Queen shares update on King Charles' health at first royal event since cancer diagnosis

Dayu Darou, which typically consists of whole fish or meat, is another traditional Lunar New Year dish. The fish, often steamed and served with a flavorful sauce, represents abundance and prosperity. "Having a whole fish on the table is a symbol of surplus and blessings for the year ahead," says Chen Wei, a Shanghai chef. 

Advertisement

Serving Dayu Darou symbolizes the wish for a fruitful and prosperous year. Families gather around the dinner table to share this nutritious meal, hoping for good fortune and happiness. 

Tang Yuan (Glutinous-rice balls in sweet syrup) 

Image Courtesy: COOKING WITH THE PAN

No Lunar New Year celebration is complete without Tang Yuan, which are sweet glutinous rice balls served in a fragrant syrup. These soft and chewy balls of glutinous rice flour and water represent family togetherness and unity. 

"Tang Yuan represents family reunion and harmony," says Guangzhou-based home cook Zhang Wei. "The round shape of the balls signifies completeness and unity, while the sweet syrup brings a sense of warmth and happiness." 

Tang Yuan, which can be enjoyed as a dessert or a sweet treat throughout the day, embodies the spirit of the Lunar New Year by fostering bonds and creating cherished memories with loved ones. 

Chun Juan (Spring rolls) 

Image Courtesy: China Daily

Chun Juan, also known as spring rolls, adds a crunchy twist to the Lunar New Year feast. These cylindrical parcels, filled with savory ingredients and deep-fried to perfection, represent good luck and prosperity. 

"Spring rolls are a must-have for our New Year's celebrations," says Kuala Lumpur resident Wong Li. "The crispy texture symbolizes the arrival of spring and new beginnings, while the fillings represent abundance and wealth." 

Chun Juan, whether served as an appetizer or alongside other festive dishes, delights the senses and evokes feelings of joy and optimism for the coming year. 

ALSO READ: National Pizza Day 2024: History, Significance, And 5 Types Of Pizza Recipes For You To Try Out

Advertisement

Know more about Lunar New Year dishes:

What are the traditional foods eaten during Lunar New Year?
Lunar New Year is celebrated with a variety of symbolic dishes. Some popular ones include dumplings (jiaozi), whole fish, spring rolls (chun juan), glutinous rice balls (tang yuan), and eight-treasure rice (ba bao fan).
Are Lunar New Year dishes eaten only in China?
No, Lunar New Year is celebrated by many Asian cultures and communities around the world.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles