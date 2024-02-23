Even though many eight-year-olds are still honing their intellectual talents, Ashwath Kaushik showed impressive skill for the demanding game by competing against players with high FIDE ratings.

Ashwath Kaushik, who is eight years, six months, and eleven days old, made history on Sunday when he defeated a chess grandmaster in a classic tournament match. Grandmaster Jacek Stopa was defeated by Ashwath Kaushik at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland.

Kaushik said, "I felt proud of my game and how I played, especially since I was worse at one point but managed to come back from that."

Leonid Ivanovic of Serbia, who is eight years old but several months older than Kaushik, set the previous record when he defeated Bulgarian grandmaster Milko Popchev, sixty, at the Belgrade Open about a week ago.

Who is Ashwath Kaushik?

The young player from Singapore who was born in India, picked up the sport at the age of four and won the World Under-Eight Rapid Championship in 2022. He had gained fame in that same year when he won three titles in the chess variations at the Under-8 Eastern Asia Youth Championship: classic, fast, and blitz.

As per Chess.com, the eight-year-old plays chess for up to seven hours every day and cracks hundreds of puzzles on his computer. Harry Grieve, an Englishman, age 23, defeated Kaushik in a recent bout. Grieve has won the 2022 British Chess Championship. Kaushik, who was ranked 59th out of 127 players, concluded the competition in 12th position.

Kaushik, who is ranked 37,338th in the world by the International Chess Federation FIDE, was lauded by Kevin Goh, the CEO of the Singapore Chess Federation and a Grandmaster in Singapore. Goh said, "A lot of stars need to be aligned. Dad is super supportive, the boy is dedicated, the school allows flexibility and, of course, he has natural talent. It remains to be seen how far he can go as interests can change as the boy gets older. Still, we are hopeful. He needs a booster cushion to reach the other side of the board.”

