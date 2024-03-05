Who Is Earl Charles Spencer? Princess Diana's Brother Shares Throwback Childhood PICS Of 'Happy' Siblings

Earl Spencer shares nostalgic family photos of young Princess Diana and siblings on Instagram. The post sparks comparisons to Princess Charlotte.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Mar 05, 2024  |  11:57 PM IST |  2.5K
Earl Charles Spencer shares childhood pictures of Princess Diana
Earl Charles Spencer shares childhood pictures of Princess Diana (Instagram)
Key Highlight
  • Earl Spencer reminisces about a black-and-white family photo from 1967
  • Comments on the post point out the resemblance between young Diana and Princess Charlotte

Earl Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, recently took a stroll down memory lane by sharing a charming black-and-white family snapshot on Instagram. The photograph, captured around 1967, features a young Charles perched atop a swing, with his older sister Diana leaning casually beside him. Their mother, Frances Shand Kydd, stands proudly in the background.

In his heartfelt post, Spencer reminisced about the joyous moment frozen in time, emphasizing the radiant happiness evident on each of their faces. He fondly recalled his mother affectionately dubbing him "Buzz," attributing the nickname to his seemingly boundless energy akin to a cheerful and industrious bee.


Nostalgia and resemblances

The photograph sparked a wave of nostalgia among followers, many of whom remarked on the striking resemblance between the young Diana and Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. While some enthusiasts enthusiastically agreed on the likeness, others remained divided on the comparison.

Despite the differences in opinion regarding the familial resemblance, the snapshot serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of Princess Diana, who tragically passed away in 1997.

Family ties and remembrance

Princess Diana's legacy lives on through her surviving siblings: Earl Charles Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Their familial bond transcends time, preserving cherished memories that continue to resonate with admirers worldwide. The photograph not only captures a moment of youthful exuberance but also symbolizes the enduring strength of family ties, even in the face of adversity.

As we reflect on the shared moments immortalized in photographs, we are reminded of Princess Diana's profound impact on the world and the enduring love that binds her family together. 

Through simple gestures like sharing a treasured family photo, Earl Spencer invites us to join him in celebrating the timeless legacy of his beloved sister, who is forever remembered as the People's Princess.

FAQ

Who are Princess Diana's siblings mentioned in the article?
Princess Diana had two older sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and a younger brother, Earl Charles Spencer.
What is the significance of the nickname Buzz mentioned in the article?
Earl Charles Spencer's mother nicknamed him Buzz because she saw him as having the energetic nature of a busy bee.
