Who is Jay Shetty? All we know about the popular life coach accused of lying about his past

In recent news, Jay Shetty, a well-known figure in the world of self-help and motivational speaking, has come under fire for allegedly lying about his personal story as per the Guardian. The British-born author and podcast host, known for his best-selling books and celebrity guests such as Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian, is accused of both plagiarism and fabricating details about his life story.

Early life and career

Jay Shetty, who was born and raised in London by Indian parents, claims that his interest in self-help and spirituality began during his school years when he spent vacations living with monks in India. According to his official website, this immersion in monks' wisdom and teachings laid the groundwork for his future endeavors.

After graduating from Cass Business School in 2010, Shetty made the extraordinary decision to become a Hindu monk in India and the United Kingdom for three years, foregoing a traditional career path in pursuit of spiritual enlightenment.

Rise to prominence

Jay Shetty's rise to fame began when he left the monastery in 2013. He used his monastic experiences to offer insights into mindfulness and personal growth, beginning with short YouTube videos. His compelling content drew attention, resulting in opportunities like hosting HuffPost Rise in New York in 2016.

Three years later, Shetty launched his own podcast, "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," which features a roster of celebrity guests and receives millions of monthly downloads. He increased his influence by publishing best-selling books and establishing his own life coaching certification school.

Accusations surface

Despite his success, Jay Shetty has become embroiled in controversy. According to The Guardian, Shetty misrepresented key aspects of his background, including claims to have spent three years in an Indian temple. Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the veracity of his educational credentials and the accuracy of his transition from monk to public figure.

The investigative report questions Jay Shetty's personal narrative, implying that he may have embellished or fabricated details to boost his image and credibility. Allegations of plagiarism add fuel to the fire, with claims that Shetty lifted content from other sources without proper attribution. The report also questions Shetty's motivations for his self-help empire, implying that financial gain may be driving his actions.

