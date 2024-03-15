Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota and a potential running mate for Donald Trump, was sued over a video in which she flaunted treatment done on her teeth to promote a cosmetic dental company.

Kristi Noem sued by Travelers United

Noem is being sued by Travelers United, a consumer advocacy group, for allegedly "advertising a product or service without disclosing that she has a financial relationship with that company. The organization claimed that their goal was to "make Noem make corrective disclosures on all social media posts where she promotes products or services."

In addition, the governor has been accused of breaking a Federal Trade Commission rule requiring social media posts to include a disclaimer labeled "Ad" indicating whether or not they are advertising.

The promotional clip featured the governor herself, dressed like a typical infomercial. She was seen praising "the team at Smile Texas," a cosmetic dental office, for a procedure that Noem said fixed her teeth and gave her a smile she "can be proud of."

Who is Kristi Noem?

On November 30, 1971, Kristi Lynn Noem was born in Watertown, South Dakota. Following her graduation from Hamlin High School in 1990, Noem won the title of South Dakota Snow Queen. Noem is a politician from the United States who has been South Dakota's 33rd governor since 2019.

Republican by membership, she served as the 6th district representative in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and as the U.S. representative for South Dakota's at-large congressional district from 2011 to 2019.

Noem became the first female governor of South Dakota in 2018 after being elected. President Donald Trump endorsed her in the 2018 race. During the COVID-19 epidemic, Noem gained global attention as governor for refusing to impose a statewide face mask law.

Personal life

In 1992, Noem got married to Bryon Noem in Watertown, South Dakota. She welcomed three children with him. When Noem relocated to Washington in 2011 to assume her congressional position, her family stayed on a ranch close to Castlewood, South Dakota.

