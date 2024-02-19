TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to sexual harassment and homicide.

A man from Tampa, Florida, who was sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for rape and murder that he did not do, was granted $14 million in compensation. The man says he hopes his case may help those who have been wrongfully convicted get justice before it is too late.

Who is Robert DuBoise?

For the murder of Barbara Grams, 19, Robert DuBoise, who was 18 at the time of the crime, was first given the death penalty. With help from the nonprofit Innocence Project, Mr. DuBoise's sentence was eventually lowered to life in prison in 2018.

Why was Robert DuBoise convicted?

Barbara Grams was tragically raped and murdered in August 1983 while walking back home from her restaurant job in Tampa. During the investigation, it was revealed that Grams had been bitten on her cheek. Detectives diligently collected bite samples from numerous men, including DuBoise. Surprisingly, it was determined that DuBoise, who had no prior acquaintance with Grams but often frequented the area where her lifeless body was found, was the individual responsible for the bite.

DNA testing wasn't around in the early 1980s, but it has now cleared DuBoise of the crime and led to his freedom in 2020. As a result, DuBoise sued the city of Tampa, the investigators involved, and a forensic dentist who claimed his teeth matched the victim's alleged bite mark.

Lawsuit

Even though the lawsuit was resolved on January 11, the $14 million payment to DuBoise was formally approved by the Tampa City Council on Thursday.

The council members were saddened by DuBoise's unfair imprisonment and mentioned that the compensation was the minimum the city could offer him. As per a statement from Lee Bercaw, the Tampa police chief, detectives have undergone more extensive training and now have improved technology at their disposal since the Grams murder.

DuBoise, who currently lives in Tampa, mentioned to the Associated Press that apart from handling various repairs, he also works as the maintenance director at a nearby country club to make ends meet. Additionally, he has dreams of buying his own house. As per city records, DuBoise and his legal firm are set to receive $9 million this year, followed by $3 million in 2025, and $2 million in 2026.

