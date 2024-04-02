Australian YouTube sensation Anthony Lees, also known as Spanian, is a rough-and-tumble guy who is rapidly gaining fame. The dark underbelly of civilization is shown in his autobiography Into The Hood. Spanian's ability to portray life in risky areas has propelled him to recognition and popularity.

Spanian- a former criminal turned social media sensation

While jailed at the Cobham Youth Justice Center in Werrington, Western Sydney, as a teenager, Spanian got his nickname. The former prisoner has achieved fame on the internet via numerous social media platforms after convicts gave him the name he is now known by.

Spanian has more than 510,000 followers on TikTok, 620,000 followers on Instagram, and over 700,000 followers on YouTube, going from being a criminal to becoming a controversial social media sensation.

Who is Spanian?

Anthony Lees is a rapper from Woolloomoolo, an Australian housing community. He's a social media sensation these days. However, his early years were nothing like the wealth and status he is currently enjoying. Growing up, Spanian had a difficult life. He spent years using and trafficking narcotics, and he lost a lot of his friends to heroin.

Before turning 30, Spanian had already served 13 years in prison, and his lengthy criminal record is a major part of his brand. Spanish: The Unfiltered Hood Life, his autobiography, contains details of his every crime. Known throughout Sydney's most infamous housing projects, Woolloomooloo and Redfern, Spanian was a notorious drug addict who would prowl the streets holding a boxcutter in one hand and a syringe in the other.

Anthony finally accepted this reality after being involved in drug dealing, assault, and robbery which led to his incarceration. As a result, there was a lot of debate and a continuous decline in his mental and physical well-being during his time in and out of prison in New South Wales.

How Spanian turned into a social media sensation

After serving multiple prison terms, Spanian turned his attention to being a successful online personality. Spanish turned away from a life of crime, which he had relied on for the majority of his adult life as his main source of income. Upon his release in 2017, he made a vow to never spend another night in jail and committed himself to becoming a law-abiding citizen.

Spanian got out of jail and began rapping. He was also working on a clothesline. Despite the failure of his rap career, he has released a variety of shirts, hoodies, hats, and sweatshirts on his website thanks to his expertise in the clothing sector.

