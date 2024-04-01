TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to terrorism.

Oscar Alejandro, a popular YouTuber, was taken into custody by Venezuelan authorities on Sunday at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, which is close to Caracas. The family claimed that charges of "terrorism" led to the detention. The Prosecutor's Office, which is under the authority of Nicolás Maduro's government, has not yet released an official statement, though.

Oscar Alejandra reportedly held in the Antiterrorism Division

The YouTuber is reportedly being held at the headquarters of the Scientific Investigation Corps of Venezuela's Antiterrorism Division, according to several press reports. Oscar Alejandro was taken into custody while he was getting ready to visit Canaima National Park in the State of Bolívar with his family.

In an ongoing campaign of repression ahead of the July 28 presidential election, Venezuelan authorities have arrested citizens, journalists, activists, and opinion leaders on the grounds of "terrorism" in yet another instance.

Why is YouTuber Iscar Alejandro arrested?

While the accusations against the YouTuber remain unspecified, groups associated with the Maduro dictatorship on Twitter started circulating bogus accusations that Oscar Alejandro was responsible for encouraging an attack on a vital Caracas building. Oscar Alejandro made a passing reference to the Credicard Tower in Caracas in a video that has been referenced by other Twitter accounts that either back the Maduro government or relentlessly attack Venezuelan journalists.

He mentioned that the servers for all of Venezuela's credit and debit cards are located in this location. He highlighted the weakness of Venezuela's electronic payment infrastructure in the video by stating, "If a bomb were thrown at that building, the entire national banking system would collapse."

The video was released seven months ago, but it had little effect until today when it was shared by dozens of accounts as word of the YouTuber's arrest made its way across social media. Oscar Alejandro's imprisonment was deemed arbitrary and baseless by several Venezuelan users on social media, including journalists and human rights campaigners.

Who is Oscar Alejandro?

Oscar Alejandro, who has 1.89 million YouTube subscribers, is renowned for promoting Venezuelan culture. The YouTuber, who is famous for creating and disseminating videos about travel and Venezuelan culture, openly admitted months ago that he refrained from talking about politics or highlighting Venezuela's convoluted situation on his channel out of concern for Maduro's regime's retaliation. Oscar Alejandro recently visited Daniel Ortega, the socialist dictator and Maduro's buddy, in Nicaragua.

