Who was Maynor Suazo? Man presumed dead after Baltimore bridge collapse remembered as someone who 'fought day after day' for family

Maynor Suazo, one of six construction workers presumed dead following the tragic collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, is remembered fondly as a man who fought tirelessly for his family's safety as per PEOPLE. Suazo's life story inspires many with its legacy of resilience and dedication.

A fighter for family

Before the deadly collision, Brawner Builders employee Maynor Suazo was one of the people conducting maintenance on the bridge. Suazo, a Honduran native, was a loving father to a 6-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son. Suazo, who fought every day to guarantee his family's prosperity, was characterized by his loved ones as an unrelenting provider.

"He fought day after day for our family to get ahead. He looked for a way to make a living," said his sister, Norma Suazo. His brother Fredy Suazo echoed this sentiment, describing Maynor as a cheerful person who put his family's well-being first.

A great loss

Suazo had been in the United States for 18 years, motivated by the pursuit of the American Dream. However, tragedy struck, leaving his loved ones to deal with the harsh reality of his unexpected absence. Fredy Suazo remarked, "You come to this country to accomplish your dreams, and sometimes that dream doesn’t get fulfilled."

Suazo's name joins the list of victims, which includes Miguel Luna, as identified by authorities and family members. Luna's wife, María del Carmen Castellón, shares the collective grief of those waiting for news of their missing loved ones. The victims' families' anguish is compounded by the uncertainty surrounding their fate, leaving them in limbo.

Support and solidarity

Following the tragedy, communities came together to support the affected families. A GoFundMe campaign organized by the Latino Racial Justice Circle received overwhelming support, raising nearly $100,000 before closing to focus on distributing funds to families. Additionally, the Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs has launched its own fundraiser to provide additional assistance.

After meeting with the victims' families, Maryland Governor, Wes Moore, expressed deep sorrow for their plight. His acknowledgment of the families' unbearable pain shows the gravity of the situation. Jennifer Homendy, Chairperson of the National Transportation Safety Board, also expressed her condolences and solidarity with the grieving families.

Jack Murphy, the owner of Brawner Builders, paid tribute to the fallen workers, acknowledging the company's profound loss and expressing solidarity with their families. Despite the company's grief, Murphy stressed that it pales in comparison to the pain endured by the victims' families.

