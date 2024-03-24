Ruby Franke case: Former YouTuber reportedly detailed children's abuse in handwritten journal entries, authorities reveal

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to child abuse.

Prosecutors have released former YouTube family vlogger Ruby Franke's handwritten journal entries, which detail months of abuse towards her children as per NBC News. The entries provide a disturbing picture of Franke's treatment of her children, including instances of physical and emotional abuse.

Journal entries unveil horrifying abuse

The Washington County Attorney's Office obtained the previously released journal entries, which shed light on the extent of Franke's children's abuse. The heavily redacted entries show Franke referring to her son as possessed by a demon and subjecting him to cruel treatment.

In one entry from July 11, 2023, Ruby Franke described pushing her son into the water and placing her hand over his nose and mouth, claiming it was to help him. Franke also described forcing her daughter to stand in the rain for two hours and cutting off her hair, among other forms of physical and emotional manipulation.

Prosecution reveals motive and extent of abuse

Prosecutors said Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were motivated by religious extremism. The women believed that the abuse inflicted on the children was necessary for them to repent of their imagined sins and cast out evil spirits. Authorities accuse Franke and Hildebrandt of causing severe physical and emotional harm to the children, including starvation, malnutrition, and torture.

Advertisement

YouTuber's downfall and legal consequences

Franke became well-known for her YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, where she documented her life with her husband and six children. However, her downfall occurred when her 12-year-old son fled to a neighbor's house, revealing the abuse he and his siblings had suffered. Franke and Hildebrandt were eventually arrested in August 2023 and pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse.

Both women signed plea agreements in December, admitting to abusing Franke's two youngest children. Franke received four separate prison sentences ranging from one to fifteen years each, whereas Hildebrandt received the same sentence.

Despite Franke's apology to her children during her sentencing, which acknowledged her actions and expressed remorse, the victims suffered significant harm.

As the details of Franke's abuse become public, there is an uproar for healing and justice for the victims. While Franke and Hildebrandt have been held accountable for their actions, the children's wounds will require extensive care and rehabilitation.

Authorities pointed out recognizing and responding to cases of child abuse, and they urge communities to remain vigilant and supportive of those in need.

ALSO READ: Riley Strain missing case: Mother recalls last 'I love you' before university student's mysterious disappearance