Today is St George's Day when people honor the patron saint of England. Every year on April 23, people celebrate St. George's Day in remembrance of the life and legacy of the hailed Christian martyr Saint George. The saint, whose legend includes saving a princess and slaying a dragon, is also celebrated in Russia, Greece, Portugal, Spain's Catalonia, and the Aragonese region. His tales dating back to 303 AD are filled with bravery and miracles.

Why is St George's Day celebrated?

After his birth, which is believed to have occurred somewhere in AD 280, St. George passed away in AD 303. On this day (April 23), the Christian martyr Diocletian is thought to have been put to death for his refusal to offer a sacrifice in honor of the pagan gods.

The Christian pilgrimage site of Lod, today's Israel, still has St. George's tomb. No public holiday is observed on St. George's Day. Everything operates as usual, including companies, post offices, schools, and other institutions.

Who was St. George?

St. George was born in Turkey around the year 280. After rising through the ranks of the Roman army, he served as Emperor Diocletian's personal guard. The most famous accomplishment of St. George is his dragon-slaying. Legend has it that a dragon guarded the town of Silene's solitary well. The town's residents had to sacrifice a human being to the dragon each day to receive water. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The people of the town had decided to sacrifice a princess on the day of St. George's visit. But St. George saved the day, slaying the dragon and saving the princess's life. He also provided Silene's residents with water, and as a token of gratitude, the entire town converted to Christianity.

How do people celebrate St. George's Day?

The celebration of St. George's Day dates back to the Middle Ages and highlights his status as a warrior saint. The day is celebrated with tremendous fervor in England through parades, festivals, and other cultural activities. But the celebration isn't limited to England; the day is recognized all around the world, particularly by Americans of English ancestry.

In observance of Saint George, people often wear red and white, resembling the English flag. In England, St George's Day parades and festivals with a medieval theme are typical, and many pubs regularly host festivities and special offers in honor of the day.

ALSO READ: Google Doodle Celebrates Earth Day By Offering Tribute To Environmental Conservation; KNOW More