One vital part of the body is the liver. The liver is an organ that aids in both food digestion and the removal of toxins from the body. It is located on the right side of the abdomen, beneath the rib cage. Additionally, it aids in the production of clotting factors, which support healthy blood circulation throughout the body.

April 19 is recognized globally as World Liver Day. The day's main goal is to raise awareness of illnesses and issues related to the liver. Among the essential organs, the liver is in charge of metabolism, digestion, and immunity. Liver diseases or illnesses not only affect the digestive system but also the kidneys, lungs, heart, and brain. Here are some things to take into account as we prepare to celebrate this important day.

World Liver Day 2024: Theme, History, and Significance

Theme

“Keep your liver healthy and disease-free" is the theme for the 2024 World Liver Day. The emphasis of this year's theme is on the value of routine medical examinations in preventing diseases linked to the liver.

History

To commemorate the organization's founding day in 1966, the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) celebrated the first-ever World Liver Day in 2010. Ever since, April 19 has been observed annually as World Liver Day. Studies show that liver illnesses claim the lives of almost 20 lakh individuals worldwide each year; by 2030, that number is predicted to soar to 35 percent more.

Significance

World Liver Day offers an opportunity to raise awareness of the risk factors for liver disease, which include obesity, viral hepatitis, alcohol consumption, and some drugs. The majority of individuals are ignorant of the fact that nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is fairly common and preventable with simple changes in lifestyles. The annual increase in liver disease-related mortality can be attributed to inadequate awareness and preventive actions.

The purpose of the day is to encourage people to adopt healthier eating habits and lifestyles that can improve liver health and prevent liver disease. A balanced diet, regular exercise, getting enough sleep, reducing stress with mindfulness, and abstaining from alcohol and tobacco are some of the steps we can take to make sure that our liver is functioning properly.

