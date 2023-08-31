Yaman's Early Bird to Halit Ergenç’s Magnificent Century: Top 5 romantic Turkish dramas for beginners

Turkish dramas have gained a remarkable fan following across the world. The global popularity of Turkish dramas is attributed to their actors, compelling storylines, strong characters, and cultural richness. Not just that, the popularity of Turkish dramas in India is also skyrocketing. Turkish dramas are also known as “dizis”, meaning “series” in Turkish. Here are five must-watch romantic Turkish dramas for beginners.

Early Bird

Early Bird (Erkenci Kuş), is a popular Turkish romantic television series that gained widespread acclaim for its charming storyline. The story of Early Bird revolves around the life of Sanem Aydın, a young woman from Istanbul who aspires to become a writer. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Can Divit, a successful photographer. The star cast of this amazing series is Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir.

Strawberry Smell

Strawberry Smell (Çilek Kokusu), The story of "Çilek Kokusu" revolves around the life of Aslı, portrayed by Demet Özdemir, a young and independent woman who works at a strawberry farm. Aslı's life takes a turn when she crosses paths with Burak, played by Yusuf Çim, a successful businessman who comes from a wealthy family.

Endless Love

Endless Love (Kara Sevda), remains one of the most beloved Turkish dramas. The series originally aired from 2015 to 2017 and gained immense popularity both in Turkey and internationally. The story centers around the passionate yet tumultuous love story between Kemal Soydere and Nihan Sezin.

Kemal, a young mining engineer, falls in love with Nihan, the daughter of a wealthy family, during their time at university. However, their love faces numerous obstacles and they are torn apart. Years later, fate brings them back together, but their love is tested by secrets, betrayal, and the consequences of the past. Both Burak Özçivit and Neslihan Atagül were widely praised for their portrayals of Kemal and Nihan.

Forbidden Love

Forbidden Love (Aşk-ı Memnu), is a classic in the world of Turkish dramas. The series follows the secret and forbidden love affair between Bihter and Behlül, as well as the tragic consequences of their actions. Bihter Yöreoğlu, portrayed by Beren Saat, is a beautiful young woman who marries Adnan Ziyagil, played by Selçuk Yöntem, a wealthy older man. However, Bihter's life takes a tumultuous turn when she falls in love with Behlül Haznedar, her husband's nephew, portrayed by Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ.

Magnificent Century

Magnificent Century (Muhtesem Yuzyil), is a fictionalized retelling of the life and reign of Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent who ruled over the Ottoman Empire. At the heart of the story is the relationship between Sultan Süleyman and Hürrem Sultan. Their love story unfolds against a backdrop of power struggles, rivalries, and complex alliances within the palace. The chemistry between Halit Ergenç and Meryem Uzerli captures the soul of every viewer.