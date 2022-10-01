EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 Circus-themed house tour. Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are the other confirmed contestants of this season. Other popular reported names of some of the inmates include Surbhi Jyoti, Priyanka Choudhary, Sreejita De, Shivin Narang, Sajid Khan, and Manya Singh. Today we have the designer of the Bigg Boss 16 himself, Omung Kumar B, giving us the important changes in this season's Circus-themed house.