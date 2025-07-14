SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo attends Hoshi, Woozi's concert, hangs out with WOODZ, MONSTA X's I.M during military break

Wonwoo recently shared updates about his whereabouts amid military training. On July 13, he posted some photos and a message detailing his hangout session with industry friends WOODZ and MONSTA X's I.M. Wonwoo also mentioned attending fellow teammates Hoshi and Woozi's concert in Seoul, highlighting the bond between them. Fans are absolutely loving these updates, especially since they arrived just a few days before his birthday.

Advertisement

Wonwoo went on a trip with WOODZ and MONSTA X's I.M during military break

SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo gave his fans a delightful surprise by sharing details of his latest trip with them. He hung out with fellow third-gen K-pop idols WOODZ and MONSTA X's I.M at the scenic arboretum called The Garden of Morning Calm, located in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi-do.

Wonwoo dropped pretty, sun-kissed photos from the trip a few weeks later. He sported a casual chic outfit including a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and yellowish-brown boots.

He struck several poses with his friends, including one where they made hearts with their hands. Wonwoo looked happy in the pictures and stated that he was "doing well." He also revealed that she uploaded the pictures because of a specific reason– "Hoping to make Carats (SEVENTEEN's fandom) happier ahead of my birthday."

Wonwoo will turn 29 on July 17, 2025. Hoshi, feeling left out, jokingly commented "You punks [went] without me" on Wonwoo's Weverse post.

Advertisement

Wonwoo attended Hoshi and Woozi's Seoul concert

Amid his busy military training, he made sure to support his group members, Hoshi and Woozi, by attending their recent concert. Wonwoo mentioned the same in his Weverse post as well. During the concert, Hoshi and Woozi thanked him for his presence at their last Seoul show before enlisting in the military. Hoshi called the fellow 96-liner a "loyal guy" for choosing to be there to support them instead of going home to rest.

Their enduring friendship and Wonwoo's social media updates won fans' hearts. They were glad to know that their beloved idols were happy and healthy. Wonwoo began his mandatory services on April 3, 2025, and will be discharged on January 2, 2027.

ALSO READ: Hoshi spills SEVENTEEN’s upcoming concert plans, confirms Mingyu x S.Coups unit during concert with Woozi