Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Starrer to Lean on ‘Old School Filmmaking’ Methods, ‘It’s Gonna Feel Like Making Homecoming Again’

Tom Holland will soon don his Spider-Man suit again. The actor will return as his iconic character in Marvel’s upcoming film. Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Before the film went into production, Holland revealed that the new movie would be filmed across the U.K., and at real locations.

While sitting down for an interview with Flip Your Wig, the movie star shared that the cast and crew will lean on the old-school filmmaking methods. Moreover, he also went on to compare his upcoming MCU film to his first solo movie in the franchise, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tom Holland reflects on filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

While in a conversation with the interviewer, Holland spoke about taking Spider-Man: Brand New Day a notch higher than the previous film in the franchise. The actor revealed, "We shot the entire film on stages. Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations.”

According to the media reports, the team is expected to head to Glasgow, Scotland, to film various scenes of the movie. The location is quite a popular choice for filmmakers, as cinematic pieces like Avengers: Infinity War, The Batman, and Kraven the Hunter have been shot here before.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old actor, who is currently busy with The Odyssey schedules, compared the new Marvel film to his first solo movie in the franchise. Holland said, “It’s gonna feel like making Homecoming again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air.”

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth film of the franchise, where Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker. The movie will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The plot of the upcoming movie is kept under wraps. However, the storyline will be picked up from where it was left off in the previous movie. As everyone’s memory of Spider-Man was wiped out, it would be interesting to watch how the superhero will make his mark on the world and rekindle his romance with MJ, while fighting the evil powers.

As for the cast members, Holland will be joined by Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

