WATCH: Did Ravindra Jadeja just tease Shubman Gill with Sara Tendulkar in presence of Sachin?

At Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan dinner in London, Ravindra Jadeja stole the spotlight with a cheeky nod in Shubman Gill’s direction. The lighthearted roast, captured on video, sent social media into a spin over a possible reference to Sara Tendulkar.

Amid cricket greats and cancer-awareness advocates, Jadeja’s ragged grin and Gill’s bashful grin proved more headline-grabbing than any speech. As fans dissect every frame, the playful moment has reignited whispers about Gill’s connection to Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter.

Advertisement

Playful exchange at the YouWeCan gala

When Jadeja leaned in toward Gill, cameras caught KL Rahul’s amused reaction. Though Gill’s face is only partially visible, his clearly wide and somewhat embarrassed smile suggested he understood exactly what Jadeja was hinting at.

Her mother Anjali appeared to notice the teasing but turned her gaze away, only creating further speculation about the nature of the interaction. The event was hosted by Yuvraj Singh to raise funds for cancer treatment, yet the cheeky exchange quietly stole the show.

Context behind the banter

The little jest has reignited a saga that began when fans spotted Gill and Sara interacting online years ago. Dating speculations faded after they unfollowed each other. Reports in May had linked Sara briefly to actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In April, Gill had also confirmed he’d been single for over three years, focusing on his cricket, per the publication. This, along with Jadeja’s tease, has fans wondering if there’s more to the dup than meets the eye.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s ultra-luxury Mumbai homes: From family pujas to coffee breaks in cosy corners