After J-Hope at Goyang, BTS’ RM and SUGA spotted at BLACKPINK’s LA concert day 2; fans say BangPink collab ‘would eat’

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE world tour has been pulling in massive crowds from all corners of the globe. But their Los Angeles stop on July 13 brought more than just stunning performances. As the night lit up with music and cheers, fans in the crowd noticed something else!

BTS members RM and SUGA were spotted enjoying the show. Their sighting instantly ignited online chatter and sent fan communities into a frenzy.

RM and SUGA spotted enjoying BLACKPINK LA concert

Just moments after BLACKPINK wrapped up their final LA performance, photos and videos began flooding online platforms. The clips showed two men, believed to be Kim Namjoon (RM) and Min Yoongi (SUGA), among the concert audience.

According to fan accounts, the two blend into the crowd while keeping a low profile. The short clips, some slightly blurry yet unmistakable to dedicated ARMY eyes, quickly began trending online.

J-Hope attended BLACKPINK’s Goyang show and now this?

This isn’t the first time a BTS member has been linked to a BLACKPINK concert. During the opening leg of the DEADLINE tour in Goyang, J-Hope was spotted in the VIP section. He reacted with awe and enthusiasm throughout the show. At the time, fans dug deeper and discovered that Jisoo had extended a personal invitation to him.

Now, with RM and SUGA seen at the Day 2 LA show, fans are once again entering detective mode. Some believe there may be stronger personal or professional connections developing between the two top-tier groups.

HYBE’s KATSEYE also attends BLACKPINK show

The crowd that night wasn’t just filled with fans. Netizens also noticed members of KATSEYE, HYBE’s newly debuted global girl group, attending the concert. Several online posts captured glimpses of the girls enjoying the performances.

Fans react to BangPink crumbs

It didn’t take long for the term “BangPink crumbs” to resurface across fan forums and Twitter feeds. For years, dedicated fans have playfully speculated about the bond between BTS and BLACKPINK members. Even minor interactions are treated like gold.

Some fans celebrated the crossover moments for what they were: idols supporting idols. Others took it a step further, theorizing that a collaboration, joint campaign, or music project might be in the works behind closed doors.

Of course, not everyone is entertaining the rumors. Some netizens urged caution, pointing out that idols attending each other’s events shouldn’t always lead to assumptions. Still, the majority seemed to be enjoying the unexpected interactions. Whether these sightings are just casual support or hints at something more, one thing is clear: ARMYs and BLINKs are loving every second of it.

