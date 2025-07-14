Meet actor whose dad was truck driver, got typecast in maid roles, filed defamation case against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is now an OTT star

Every actor has to struggle, whether they are an insider or an outsider. But for outsiders, it can take months, years, or even decades to get recognized widely among the audience. And today, we are talking about one such actor. She was born to a truck driver and struggled to get other roles after being typecast in maid-like characters. Her affair with Nawazuddin Siddiqui made much noise, and she is now an OTT star. She is none other than Sunita Rajwar.

Sunita Rajwar's early life and NSD days

Sunita's journey to glitz and glamour was not easy, but was filled with passion and dreams. Born in a small town in Uttarakhand, the actor lived a life that was far away from the spotlight. Her father was a truck driver, but it was his love for cinema that led her to acting, and her passion for doing films took her to the National School of Drama.

However, her admission to NSD has its own story. An alumnus of the institution recognized her talent in college, and later, Sunita Rajwar enrolled in NSD. In the late '90s, the 55-year-old moved to Mumbai but struggled in the industry. From working as a junior artist to being typecast as a maid, she almost gave up acting, but then Gullak happened to her. Her comic character earned her a breakthrough and took her career to new heights.

She is also popular for her role as Kranti Devi in the Panchayat series. Her performance and indulgence in the show are one of the key factors that made it one of the most successful Indian shows.

When Sunita Rajwar sued Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Talking about her filmography, some of Sunita's best-known movies are Stree 2, Kedarnath, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, and Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. She also attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival to represent her film, Santosh.

Further, Sunita grabbed headlines after she filed a defamation case against Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The latter called her his 'first love', but things turned bitter after the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor released his memoir, revealing private details about his former co-stars and love interests, which even claimed how Sunita left him for his low socio-economic status. Although he withdrew his memoir, Sunita sued him and demanded Rs 2 crore in damages.

