Bruno Mars joins BLACKPINK's Rosé for APT. act of LA DEADLINE show, day 1 attendees 'feel robbed'

BLACKPINK member Rosé took fans by surprise by getting the global star Bruno Mars to perform their global smash hit APT. with her. The show, held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on July 13, was part of the girl group's 2025-26 DEADLINE World Tour. It marked the reunion of the artist-cum-friends after their last award show appearance in the 2024 MAMA. The fans who watched the act live were over the moon, while the others felt disappointed on the miss.

Advertisement

Bruno Mars and Rosé's surprise joint APT. stage at DEADLINE LA concert

Rosé and Bruno Mars took the DEADLINE concert stage on fire with their energetic performance of their hit track, APT. They perfectly matched each other's vibe as they jumped around the stage while singing their respective parts. The duo also featured matching jackets during their act, which Bruno Mars bought himself, as per fans. Additionally, the introduction of the American singer-songwriter was also uncanny.

Rosé did not formally invite him on stage, instead he popped up on the giant screen and on the stage as soon as his verse started playing. The surprise appearance received loud cheers from the fans in the stadium. Almost every concert attendee was seen with their phones lifted up to capture the iconic moment.

The BLACKPINK member might be the only artist who had been able to get Bruno Mars to agree to make a guest appearance on a musical show in recent years. His feature on BLACKPINK's SoFi concert at LA marked his first collaborative stage in another artist's show in about 8 years. This made the performance even more memorable for the fans.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK's day 1 and day 2 LA concert attendees had opposite reaction to Bruno Mars surprise appearance

The fans who attended day 2 of the LA DEADLINE show on July 13, were thrilled to be able to witness such an iconic show. They described the APT. collab stage as a "cosmic event." Contrastingly, a fan who attended day 1 of the SoFi show, said, "i feel robbed" since they missed watching Bruno Mars live by just a whisker. While Rosé's vocals on APT. shine brightly, the collaborative stage with Bruno Mars elevates the track to a whole new level.

ALSO READ: After J-Hope at Goyang, BTS’ RM and SUGA spotted at BLACKPINK’s LA concert day 2; fans say BangPink collab ‘would eat’