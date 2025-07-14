6 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video — (June 14-20)

A new list of Hindi movies and web series is set to hit the streaming platforms soon. If you’re interested in learning more about them, here’s what you need to check out.

6 new Hindi OTT releases to watch this week

Title Where to watch Release Date Bharat Unbound Advertisement JioHotstar July 15, 2025 Guitar Gu Season 3 MX Player/Prime Video July 17, 2025 Vir Das: Fool Volume Netflix July 18, 2025 Special Ops Season 2 JioHotstar July 18, 2025 The Bhootnii Zee5 July 18, 2025 The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Netflix July 19, 2025

1. The Great Indian Kapil Show S3

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Kumar Arora, Neeru Bajwa, Vindu Dara Singh

Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Kumar Arora, Neeru Bajwa, Vindu Dara Singh Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: July 19, 2025

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is slated to release on the streaming platform Netflix with its new episode. The upcoming episode, releasing on July 19, 2025, will feature the promotion of the film Son of Sardaar 2.

As part of the promotional works, leading stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur will make an appearance alongside Vijay Kumar Arora, Neeru Bajwa, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and more.

2. Special Ops Season 2

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim

Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: July 18, 2025

Advertisement

Special Ops is a Hindi-language spy action show, featuring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role. The first season of the series hit the streaming space JioHotstar (then Disney+ Hotstar) on March 17, 2020.

The show’s first season follows the story of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), which finds out similar patterns in terror attacks, leading them to suspect a single person is orchestrating the whole thing.

Following 5 years since its original release, the series is hitting the streaming space with a new season. The show will once again have Kay Kay Menon in the lead, playing the role of Himmat Singh.

Initially, the show was supposed to begin streaming on July 11, 2025, but was later postponed to July 18. The latest season is expected to delve deeper into the complex world of cyber crimes and how the organization tackles national security threats in the digital age.

3. The Bhootnii

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Nikunj Lotia (aka BeYouNick)

Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Nikunj Lotia (aka BeYouNick) Where to watch: Zee5

Zee5 Release Date: July 18, 2025

Advertisement

The Bhootnii is a Hindi-language horror comedy flick, written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. The film is set in the fictional St. Vincent College, located in Delhi.

In the college, a legend runs wild of a “Virgin Tree,” which is believed to grant wishes for anyone who prays beneath it on every Valentine’s Day. However, every year on Holika Dahan, a student from the college mysteriously dies and their soul is claimed by a spirit.

Now, Shantanu, a heartbroken guy after his recent breakup, prays beneath the tree, leading him to be infatuated by a ghost. As the spirit grows affectionate for him, a series of haunting events takes place, leading to the college administration enlisting a seasoned parapsychologist and alumnus, Baba, to drive the spirit out.

4. Bharat Unbound

Cast: TBA

TBA Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: July 15, 2025

Bharat Unbound is a documentary show set against the backdrop of Chitkara University. The upcoming programme is touted to showcase an immersive experience into the shaping of future leaders.

Advertisement

5. Vir Das: Fool Volume

Cast: Vir Das

Vir Das Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: July 18, 2025

Vir Das: Fool Volume is an upcoming comedy stand-up special featuring actor-comedian Vir Das. The show features the Emmy Award winner commenting on various political and personal scenarios through his witty nature.

6. Guitar Gu Season 3

Cast: Ashlesha Thakur, Vishesh Bansal

Ashlesha Thakur, Vishesh Bansal Where to watch: MX Player/Prime Video

MX Player/Prime Video Release Date: July 17, 2025

Gutar Gu web series is back with Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal reprising their roles once again. The teenage romantic drama features the tale of Ritu and Anuj, starting off from their schoolyard romance.

Following their long-distance challenges, the duo is finally living under the same roof, but soon they realize what it means to become adults.

As per a report by Amazon India, the leading lady, Ashlesha, said, “This season felt more real than ever. Ritu is still the same at heart, but now faces choices with no easy answers. She’s growing, and I think many young women will relate to her journey.”

ALSO READ: 'First Indian woman to sell Teddy bears': Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for decorating expensive Birkin bag with Labubu dolls at Wimbledon 2025