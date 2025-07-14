S Line's Lee Soo Hyuk joins Sooyoung's agency SARAM Ent after ending 8-year contract with YG Entertainment

Lee Soo Hyuk embarked on a new chapter in his career, signing an exclusive contract with SARAM Entertainment, as reported by K-media outlet The Fact. It will serve as his new home after ending his creative association with YG Entertainment. This move brought him under the same umbrella as notable stars like Park Gyu Young and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung. The agency made the announcement through a post on their official Instagram handle.

Lee Soo Hyuk parts ways with YG Entertainment

Lee Soo Hyuk worked for YG Entertainment, the agency that managed BLACKPINK, for over eight years. The S Line actor joined the label in March 2017 and has been managed by them until now. He is now headed to a new home following YG Entertainment's shutdown of its actor management business. The label shared the update in January of this year. They decided to go back to focusing on their main department—music.

According to some prior reports, YGE's actor management division has struggled to yield significant profits over the past few years. As a result, the company made the strategic decision to refocus its efforts on its profitable departments– managing K-pop artists and other musicians.

Lee Soo Hyuk joins SARAM Entertainment, home to Sooyoung and Gong Myung

Agency SARAM Entertainment announced on July 14, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with Lee Soo Hyuk," as per The Fact. They further stated, "We will fully support Lee Soo Hyuk, who has built a unique image as an actor and top model, so that he can be active on the global stage." Besides the actor, the agency houses Second Shot at Love's Sooyoung and Gong Myoung, and other well-known actors like Claudia Kim, Yoon So Hee, Lee Yeon Hee, Jung Gun Joo, and Jo Jin Woong.

The agency's official Instagram account warmly welcomed Lee Soo Hyuk to their team, hinting at exciting prospects for his future endeavors. The actor is currently appearing in the new drama S Line, alongside Arin and Lee Da Hee.

