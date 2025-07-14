MS Dhoni's Rs 72,000 shirt with piano keys sparks hilarious reactions, fans call it ‘So Jethalal Gada coded’

On July 13, paparazzi caught Mahendra Singh Dhoni sporting a black silk shirt printed with musical notes and a bold piano-key motif across the shoulders. Instantly, social media erupted into a meme fest. The former Indian captain’s expensive Amiri piece was not just luxe, it reminded fans of Jethalal Gada from the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

From his denim pairing to his gold-colored watch, every detail was dissected online. Within hours, “so Jethalal Gada coded” was trending, proving that even Captain Cool could not escape a playful fashion roast.

Dhoni’s ‘musical’ statement: Netizens react

Known for simple tees and neutral tones, Dhoni broke his own style mold. He chose a half-sleeve cut and a crisp collared neckline. The shirt featured piano keys that spelled out AMIRI on the front, with scattered musical notes all across it. The Amiri design costs 865 dollars (about Rs 72,000).

Once the images hit X/Twitter, fans leapt to link Dhoni’s print to Jethalal’s trademark look. One user called this the “Jethafication of Thala,” while another asked, “Dhoni is Jethalal fan, you can't convince me otherwise.”

A third teased that the cricker’s “hairstyle is trump coded,” while others were surprised by the turn of events, “I can't unsee it…” Even a playful “Mehendralal Gadhoni” popped up, blending Dhoni’s name with iconic characters.

Style evolution of ‘Captain Cool’

Dhoni’s fashion journey has swung from understated to unapologetically bold. This piano-note shirt is what one would call a clear pivot. Whether he meant to channel a beloved TV dad or not, he has reminded the world that his style choices can deliver as much drama as his match-winning sixes.

