BTS' Jungkook sings Seven acoustic version on song's 2nd anniversary, flaunts painted nails in livestream

Jungkook fans, it's time to rejoice! The BTS star held his first solo live stream of 2025 on July 14. The date also marked a significant milestone– the two-year anniversary of his smash hit single Seven (feat. Latto). When fans reminded him of this milestone, he surprised them with a live acoustic performance of the song. Additionally, fans got their first official glimpse of Jungkook's painted nails during the live stream.

Jungkook treated fans to a mini concert on his first solo live of 2025

Jungkook's fans had been eagerly waiting for a solo livestream since his discharge from the military on June 11. They missed the BTS member's mini concerts and his fun conversations with his fandom, ARMY. Making their wishes come true, he held his first live broadcast of the year and delighted them with his heavenly live vocals.

While wondering what song to cover for his fans, Jungkook spotted comments requesting him to sing Seven in celebration of its 2nd anniversary. The K-pop artist then looked up Seven acoustic versions online and treated his fans to a heartfelt live performance of the song.

Besides Seven, he also covered several other tracks by other artists, and fans couldn't be any happier. He sang When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars, Snow Flower by Park Hyo Shin, Soda Pop and Your Idol from KPop Demon Hunters, and more.

He also took fans down memory lane with the 2025 version of his iconic line– "party party yeah."

Jungkook flaunted his blue-black painted nails for the first time

Jungkook also showed off his painted blue-black nails for the first time in another live broadcast he held on the same day, with Jimin. Previously, glimpses of his nails were seen during his airport appearance with Jimin. Fans were eagerly waiting for a closer and clearer look at his nails. As they asked Jungkook about the same, he immediately brought his hand towards the camera and flaunted the pretty nail paint.

It added to the excitement and joy of his devoted fanbase, making the live broadcast extra special for them.

