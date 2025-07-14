IN PICS: Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough enjoy Wimbledon date, Sara Tendulkar has a fun day with family

Preity Zinta swapped film sets for tennis courts this weekend, joining husband Gene Goodenough at the Wimbledon men’s final on July 14. She dazzled in a playful polka-dot dress while Gene complemented her in a crisp grey-blue suit.

From sweet selfies to candid clips of her fanning herself under the London sun, Zinta turned her Instagram into a mini-diary of fun and flair. She toasted Jannik Sinner’s breakthrough win and saluted Carlos Alcaraz for his valiant fight. She captured the thrill of live sport and reminded everyone why she’s a style icon both on and off the screen.

Zinta’s fashion on the court

Zinta’s outfit was pure Wimbledon spirit. The white-on-blue dots paid homage to classic tennis attire, yet felt fresh against the greenery and light. Gene’s matching faded blue suit echoed her look without upstaging it. Together, they looked every bit the power couple—casual, cool, and utterly at ease in the royal setting.

Her post truly lit up with Wimbledon’s immaculate color and energy. One snap showed the pair posing beside Surily G and Zinta’s manager, Bhaktee Vakil. The actress is also seen cooling off with a fan, with a glimpse of the Centre Court’s famed strawberries in another picture.

In her caption, Zinta wrote, “What a fun weekend this has been with my hubby-my Pati Parmeshwar & my favourite girls watching an unbelievable game of tennis !” The hashtags #Wimbledon2025 #TennisWeekend closed the post with a wink.

Who else brought desi style to Wimbledon 2025?

Several other Indian celebrities added sparkle to the All England Club: Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak and Jaya Chahar, Jahhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, Neena and Masaba Gupta all enjoyed the Centre Court action.

Sonam Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Milind Soman, and Ankita Konwar were also in attendance, while Priyanka Chopra was spotted with her husband Nick Jonas. Cricket’s favorite Tendulkars made an appearance as well.

Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram after her first Wimbledon outing with parents Sachin and Anjali. She shared family shots from the stands, calling it her “First Wimble-done.” Fans loved her effortless mix of sporty and chic.

