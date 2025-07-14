'First Indian woman to sell Teddy bears': Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for decorating expensive Birkin bag with Labubu dolls at Wimbledon 2025

Labubu dolls have become a fashion accessory. The wide-eyed doll with a mischievous grin is getting attention all around the world. Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Lisa, and Rihanna have carried these sensational toys with their designer bags and outfits. And now, Urvashi Rautela has joined the trend! The Daaku Maharaaj actress recently visited Wimbledon 2025, where she attached Labubu dolls to her luxury bag.

Urvashi Rautela, who often makes headlines for her red-carpet looks and viral statements in the interviews, was snapped in England while enjoying a Tennis match at the prestigious sports event, Wimbledon Semi-Finals.

The Bollywood diva flaunted her natural beauty in a white knee-length gown, designed by Lebanese fashion designer Ali Asaad. The flowy corset-style bodice was complemented by a timeless Hermes Birkin handbag, which had four eccentric Labubu dolls attached to it. As her high-fashion and ugly-yet-cute dolls were very contrasting, her visit to Wimbledon met with trolling on social media.

Social media abuzz with reactions and memes

A social media user took a dig at Urvashi Rautela and wrote, “You can own a Birkin and still not have any class whatsoever. #UrvashiRautela.” Another remarked, “Urvashi Rautela becomes the first Indian woman to sell Teddy bears in Wimbledon. #WimbledonFinal #urvashirautela.” A third wrote, “First Indian woman to attend Wimbledon in a wedding gown with Labubus #Wimbledon #UrvashiRautela.” Another commented, “International Promotion of #DaakuMaharaaj by 105 cr Urvashi Rautela. #Wimbledon2025 #UrvashiRautela.”

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat, in a special song sequence. Interestingly, the actress made her Bollywood debut with the Sunny Deol film- Singh Saab: The Great, directed by Gadar fame Anil Sharma. Her upcoming projects include Black Rose, Kapoor 2, and others.

