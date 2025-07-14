Lokesh Kanagaraj calls film with Aamir Khan ‘biggest action movie’ from his lineup, confirms Coolie trailer release date

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting big screens, director Lokesh Kanagaraj talked about his upcoming lineup and confirmed the Rajinikanth starrer’s trailer to release on August 2, 2025.

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms Coolie trailer to release on August 2

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “I want to deliver one trailer and then the film. More than that, anything will be a giveaway. All I wanted to deliver was one trailer, and the date is August 2.”

Advertisement

The director also highlighted that the movie will be a complete commercial entertainer, meant for the audience to relax and watch.

Lokesh Kanagaraj about his upcoming movies

Coming to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front, the director once again confirmed he is next working on Kaithi 2. Afterwards, he will likely work with Aamir Khan for his superhero flick.

Talking about the Aamir film, the director said, “After Kaithi 2, my next would be Aamir sir’s movie. It will be a Hindi film but meant for a global audience, not just for Indians. He is a lot similar to Kamal sir. For now, I can’t say if it’s a superhero film, but it will be the biggest action movie.”

Moreover, Kanagaraj also confirmed he has commitments to making a Vikram sequel and a standalone movie for Rolex. Additionally, he is still interested in making Leo 2 and Master 2, but it depends on Thalapathy Vijay’s availability.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj on making Monica song based on Monica Bellucci

Talking about Coolie, the director was asked about the film’s songs and the latest single, Monica. In response, the actor said, “When it comes to songs, it is completely Anirudh’s choice. I believe him.”

“We’re both big fans of Monica Bellucci. Initially, we decided to make a song about Monica Bellucci, and later on, we named Pooja Hegde’s character as Monica.”

Interestingly, Lokesh also remarked how someone on Instagram had sent the song to the real Monica Bellucci.

Watch the song Monica here:

For those who don’t know, Monica Bellucci is an Italian actress who is known for a variety of works in Italian and American movies from the 1990s. She is famously known for her roles in movies like Malèna, The Matrix Reloaded, and many more.

ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj responds to Sanjay Dutt’s ‘He wasted me’ comment for Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo: ‘It got awkward…’