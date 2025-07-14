Who is Saina Nehwal's husband? Timeline of Badminton player's love story with Parupalli Kashyap and split after 7 years

They were not just India’s badminton power couple; they were each other’s biggest competition, coach, critic, and cheerleader. Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap’s relationship began in training halls and tournament circuits, blossomed in secret, and turned into what was once a rock-solid partnership that spanned more than a decade.

But in the late hours of Sunday, July 13, the pair stunned fans by announcing their separation. As badminton fans mourn the loss of their star couple, here’s a look at how their relationship began.

Innocent beginnings and secret romance

They first crossed paths at a 1997 coaching camp. Regular meetings began in 2002 when they both relocated to Hyderabad under coach Pullela Gopichand’s wing. “It was the school kind of romance, innocent and more about telling your peers that you had a boyfriend/girlfriend,” Kashyap later told ESPN.

By 2005, their friendly rivalry soon gave way to romance and mutual support as they pushed one another to do better. “There is competition even while you train, and I was determined to be better than Kashyap, even in training,” Saina admitted to the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Kashyap benefited from her competitive spirit as well, “I really liked the way she trained, it motivated me a lot and her pure effort, her attitude in matches, the way she fought,” he stated in an Instagram Live interview with Sanjana Shetty.

From shared triumphs to tying the knot

In 2012, when Saina stood on the Olympic podium and Kashyap made history as India’s first male quarter-finalist, their relationship had only grown stronger. The duo kept their courtside romance a secret for almost ten years, even keeping it from their friends.

Kashyap stated that they had “dated for a long, long time. It was childish that we hid it from all our friends. We would be very secretive about it. We were shy and scared.” The pair married on December 16, 2018, per the Indian Express.

Having shifted to coaching by then, Kashyap often stood courtside to feed Saina shuttles during training. Their synergy peaked at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where Saina clinched gold with Kashyap in her corner.

Separation announced in 2025

After almost two decades together, the powerhouse couple decided to part ways. On July 13, 2025, Saina took to Instagram to announce their split. "Life takes us in different directions sometimes," she wrote.

"Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing—for ourselves and each other." Though their split may surprise many, Saina's Instagram story emphasized her gratitude for their time together and asked her fans for privacy, "I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward."

