Shubman Gill’s Lord’s outburst draws comparisons to Virat Kohli’s aggressive captaincy style

For years, Shubman Gill has been hailed as the golden boy of Indian cricket: all grace, timing, and effortless charm. But on July 13 at Lord's, the usually composed India captain tore off that genteel mask to confront England's Zak Crawley for what he believed was deliberate time-wasting.

The last over of Day 3, already a pressure cooker, exploded into verbal fireworks as Gill stormed toward Crawley, sarcastically clapping and throwing verbal jabs. The fiery incident didn't just rattle the English; it also reignited debates over whether Gill is morphing into the next Virat Kohli, both in style and spirit.

The incident: Crawley’s delay sparks verbal duel

With six minutes left on the clock, India had time to bowl two overs. But Crawley, nursing what looked like a suspiciously sudden hand injury, stalled. Sensing a tactical delay, Gill lost patience. As reported by NDTV Sports, the Indian skipper charged Crawley and lashed out.

Ben Duckett stepped in, only to receive his share of the captain’s rage. The situation prompted former England batter Jonathan Trott to criticize Gill’s outburst, calling it “reminiscent of a previous captain,” a thinly veiled reference to Virat Kohli.

Trott took issue with what he saw as “acting” from Gill, adding that confrontational behavior diminishes the spirit of the game. Yet to many fans, this was more than drama—it was Gill asserting leadership, refusing to be manipulated by tactics.

Shubman Gill: Not just a poster boy

The Lord's confrontation was not a one-off. Gill has a history of verbal jousts, from jabbing Jimmy Anderson last year to sledging alongside his teammates in recent Tests. His rise through North India's ultra-competitive cricket circuit ensured he never shied away from confrontation—he simply hadn't needed to show it until now.

KL Rahul confirmed the team had expected two overs to be bowled and was frustrated by England's theatrics. Jos Buttler, Gill's IPL teammate, had already predicted that the young captain would blend Kohli's intensity with Rohit Sharma's calm. On Saturday, it was Kohli's imprint that was unmistakable.

A new India under Gill and Gambhir?

The episode also offered insight into India’s evolving team culture. Coach Gautam Gambhir, no stranger to on-field aggression, has seemingly given his players and captain the license to fight back. Verbal jabs are no longer incidental; they are part of the playbook.

Whether it’s Siraj mocking “Bazball” or Gill confronting Crawley, this is a team that talks—and won’t be talked down to. As the Test series hangs in the balance, one thing is clear: the nice-guy image of Shubman Gill has changed. For better or worse, there’s now a visible edge to the captain, one that carries echoes of Kohli’s relentless fire.

