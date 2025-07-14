Superman Day 4 India Box Office: James Gunn's superhero flick observes a drop after decent weekend; Nets Rs 2.85 crore

Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and others, enjoyed a decent weekend, netting Rs 24.50 crore over 3 days (excluding 3D handling charges). The film opened reasonably, to collections of Rs 6.75 crore net, grew to Rs 9 crore on day 2 and then dropped slightly on Sunday to add Rs 8.75 crore. The film has not fared well on its first Monday, adding only Rs 2.75 - 3 crore net to its tally. The total collections of Superman stand at Rs 27.35 crore and week 1 should be around Rs 35 crore.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Superman Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 6.75 crore 2 Rs 9 crore 3 Rs 8.75 crore 4 Rs 2.85 crore Total Rs 27.35 crore net in 4 days

NOTE: Numbers exclude 3D handling charges

Superman Sees An Alarming 55 Percent Plus Drop On Monday, From The Opening Day

Superman's Monday drop is slightly alarming given the general acceptance. Yes, CBMs drop on Monday, but this is a bigger drop than it should have been. With Saiyaara releasing next weekend and Jurassic World: Rebirth holding its ground, things are ought to get tougher for the James Gunn film. A Rs 50 crore net full run is where the film looks to end its run, unless something really surprising happens.

Superman Had A Solid First Weekend Of USD 220 Million Global

Superman had a solid global weekend of USD 220 million, with the domestic box office propelling the biz and the overseas box office seeing a subdued response. Just a few international markets like Brazil and India really rose up to the occasion, while the others put the DC Comics brand to shame. India, being one of the few international markets to be putting up reasonable numbers, should have been holding better on its first weekday. Now it is up to the domestic market to try and ensure that the movie ends up doing USD 600 million globally.

Advertisement

Superman In Theatres

Superman plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

ALSO READ: Superman Worldwide Weekend Box Office: James Gunn and David Corenswet's superhero film flies high with a USD 217 million global start