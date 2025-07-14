BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin ask sasaeng fans to ‘stop calling’ after phone numbers get leaked; ARMYs demand action from BIGHIT MUSIC

On July 14, Jungkook and Jimin surprised fans with a spontaneous live session on Weverse. They light up timelines with their signature humor, chaos, and offbeat stories. As expected, the duo had ARMYs laughing, sharing behind-the-scenes moments, and teasing each other endlessly. It was their first live together since being discharged from the military last month.

Advertisement

But in the middle of all the playful banter, one moment stood out and not in a good way. What seemed like a lighthearted stream took a serious turn when the two began addressing ongoing privacy invasions they’ve been dealing with.

Jungkook and Jimin alarm fans with talk of OTP spam and sasaeng calls

Fans were jolted when Jimin suddenly asked, “Ahhhh, who’s trying to steal my ID again?” Jungkook followed up with, “Please stop sending us these OTPs.”

This implied that they had both been receiving multiple verification codes on their phones. It’s an indication that someone may be trying to access their personal accounts.

The mood shifted as both grew visibly annoyed. “Stop it,” Jimin said firmly. Jungkook added, “You already know all the info about us,” to which Jimin replied, “Right, there’s no new info to steal even.”

Then came Jungkook’s most concerning statement: “And stop calling.” The remarks left fans unsettled. It means that their private numbers have likely been leaked once again. As a result, sasaeng fans may have been repeatedly trying to contact them.

Advertisement

Break-in attempt at Jungkook’s home

This isn’t the first time the pair has faced troubling privacy breaches in recent weeks. On June 12, 2025, police confirmed that a Chinese woman in her 30s had been arrested. She was trying to break into Jungkook’s residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The incident occurred late at night on June 11, the same day Jungkook was officially discharged from the military.

According to reports, the woman was caught red-handed attempting to input passcodes at his door. A neighbor, sensing suspicious activity, alerted the police, who arrived in time to detain the intruder on the spot.

Jungkook and Jimin stalked overseas

Just two weeks later, both Jungkook and Jimin became targets of sasaeng stalking during their overseas trip. On June 26, unauthorized photos and videos began spreading online. Some pictures showed the duo walking near a hotel, others captured them swimming or relaxing near a lake.

Even more disturbing was an audio clip allegedly recorded during a private lakeside conversation. It sparked speculation that someone may have been secretly filming or eavesdropping nearby. The incident was widely condemned by fans.

Advertisement

BTS fans call for action

Following the live broadcast, ARMYs took to social media to demand accountability from the agency, BIGHIT MUSIC—many express outrage at how frequent and dangerous these violations have become.

From online security breaches to physical stalking, the rising concern isn’t just about digital boundaries. It’s also about the safety and mental well-being of BTS members who continue to face alarming situations.

ALSO READ: BTS updates on break-in at Jungkook’s home, sasaeng fan incidents post military discharge: ‘Respond without…’