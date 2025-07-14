Are ALLDAY PROJECT’s Bailey and Tarzzan dating? Viral post highlights their ‘amazing chemistry’ but fans remain divided

Rookie co-ed idol group ALLDAY PROJECT has been gaining traction for their talent and unique concept. But this time, it’s not their performances making headlines. Members Bailey and Tarzzan have unintentionally found themselves at the center of dating speculation.

It’s all thanks to a now-viral post on an online forum that’s sent netizens into a frenzy. The post, which has surpassed 100,000 views on Pann, dives into the duo’s recent off-stage interactions. It fuels fan theories that their relationship might be more than just professional.

Post details Bailey and Tarzzan’s moments

The original Pann user began their post with a disclaimer: “Of course they’re not dating, and they shouldn’t. I’m just being delusional for fun. If they ever were going to date, it should be after disbanding…”

But what followed was a detailed list of suspiciously sweet moments between the two idols. The post detailed how Tarzzan accompanied Bailey to a late-night solo music video shoot in freezing weather. They’re also often seen seated next to each other during schedules, even in waiting rooms.

These repeated moments have led the poster to believe their bond goes beyond typical groupmate interactions. “Their chemistry is amazing… I just really want them to be real. He probably looks out for her more because her Korean isn’t fluent yet,” the fan wrote, attempting to balance their excitement with a bit of realism.

Bailey and Tarzzan's chemistry sparks split reactions among fans

Following the post, discussions quickly spread across various Korean forums and social platforms. Some fans admitted they couldn't help but "ship" the two idols, praising their natural chemistry and sweet interactions. Others were more cautious. They warn that dating within a group, especially a co-ed rookie group, could lead to internal conflict or public backlash.

Many expressed support for their bond while emphasizing the importance of maintaining professionalism during the early phase of their careers. Still, the 'will-they-won't-they' energy between Bailey and Tarzzan has clearly caught fans' attention.

ALLDAY PROJECT’s agency has yet to respond

As of now, ALLDAY PROJECT’s management, THE BLACK LABEL, has not issued any statement regarding the rumors. The speculation is largely based on fan observations, with no concrete evidence having emerged so far. As a result, it remains to be seen whether the agency will address the topic at all.

