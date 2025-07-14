Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reacts to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand: 'No one's sadistic enough...'

Ever since Deepika Padukone exited from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Spirit, a debate has emerged around an 8-hour work shift in the industry. Several celebrities have reacted to the same and put forward their points. And now, Saiyaara director Mohit Suri also opened up on the ongoing debate.

Mohit Suri underlines that no director wants to torture someone

In a recent chat with NDTV, Mohit Suri expressed that no director wants to torture someone unnecessarily. He said, "Well, to each their own. I think it depends on the kind of budget you're working with. I don't think any director wants to make anyone work beyond what's required. No one's sadistic enough to unnecessarily torture someone. Sometimes, you're restricted by things like budgets, and that impacts everything, including how many hours a day you shoot."

The filmmaker went on to add, "You have a choice to be a part of something or not. But what I think is unfair is when someone comes in and starts dictating terms after signing on. You knew what the project entailed — the constraints, the realities."

Deepika Padukone's demands for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone reportedly backed out of Vanga-Prabhas' Spirit over multiple demands, including a 6 to 8-hour work shift, not dubbing in Telugu, a high paycheck, and a share in profits. The demands didn't sit well with the makers, after which Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced Triptii Dimri to be the female lead.

Several celebs, including Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ram Gopal Varma, and others, have voiced their opinions on the ongoing discussion.

On the other hand, Mohit Suri is presently on a promotional spree for Saiyaara. The upcoming romantic drama stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. A few days ago, the Animal director gave Saiyaara a shoutout, calling it a pure 'Mohit Suri's magic'.

