Lokesh Kanagaraj responds to Sanjay Dutt’s ‘He wasted me’ comment for Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo: ‘It got awkward…’

Lokesh Kanagaraj made the headlines recently after Sanjay Dutt commented that the director wasted him in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Now, the director himself has replied to the Bollywood star’s remark.

Lokesh Kanagaraj replies to Sanjay Dutt’s comment

Talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “Sanjay sir actually called me after that event. He said to me, ‘I made a very funny comment, but it got awkward after people cut it and put it on social media.’ I just said, No problem, sir.”

Advertisement

The director continued, “See, I’m not a genius or a great filmmaker who wouldn’t write stories that overshadow other characters. I have made so many mistakes in my films, and I’m still learning. Probably, I would do another film with Sanjay Dutt sir, and make it up to him.”

Sanjay Dutt about his role in Leo

For those unaware, Sanjay Dutt was recently spotted at the teaser event for KD - The Devil. During his interaction with the media people, Dutt commented on Tamil cinema and said, “I worked with Thalapathy Vijay and I loved working with him. However, I am angry with Lokesh because he didn’t give me a big role. He wasted me.”

Talking about Leo, the Tamil-language action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was released on October 19, 2023. The film, partially inspired by the American actioner A History of Violence, featured the tale of Parthiban, a middle-aged coffee shop owner who lives with his wife and children.

Advertisement

After a fateful day at his shop, the man is put into the headlines for a self-defense crime, only for new problems to arise. As he shares an appearance with a former gangster, Leo, adversaries come into his life, hoping to make him return to the crime world.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film

Lokesh Kanagaraj is next set to appear as the director for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. The action entertainer is said to take place against the backdrop of a harbour and the lives of laborers.

With Rajinikanth in the lead role, the movie will have Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles, and Aamir Khan playing a cameo appearance. The much-awaited movie is slated to big screens on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Is Coolie similar to Thalapathi? Lokesh Kanagaraj spills beans on how Rajinikanth reacted after watching it