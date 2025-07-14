Who is Jason Shah? The Bigg Boss 10 wildcard who became Heeramandi's main villain and now stars in The Revolutionaries

The wait is almost over! A new teaser for Amazon Prime's upcoming 2026 series, The Revolutionaries, has dropped, building immense excitement. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle against the British Raj, this series boasts an impressive ensemble cast: Pratibha Ranta, Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah.

Let us give you a glimpse into the life of Jason Shah, who is playing a pivotal role in the show directed by Nikhil Advani.

Jason Shah’s family background and education

Jason Shah is a British-Indian actor and fitness model, born in Ireland on December 14, 1987. His diverse background includes an American father, a British mother, and a Gujarati Indian stepfather, which connects him to his Indian heritage.

Shah has studied acting at the New York Film Academy and also holds a degree from the University of Memphis. Before venturing into acting, his career as a fitness coach helped sculpt the physique that often garners attention. Talking about his modelling career, he has worked in several international agencies.

Jason Shah’s stint in Television and web series

Jason Shah rose to fame after he entered as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. He exited on Day 54 due to health issues and finished in 13th place. In 2018, he played John Nott-Bower in Chandrashekhar. Then he played Captain Hugh Ross, a British High Commissioner in Jhansi Ki Rani. His breakthrough role came in 2024 when he was cast as the main antagonist Alistair Cartwright in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The diamond Bazaar.

Jason Shah’s appearance in Bollywood movies

Jason Shah made a brief appearance in Partner alongside Salman Khan and Govinda. He then appeared in Fitoor starring Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur in 2016. In Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, he played an East India Company Officer. He has also appeared in web series such as Dev DD, State of Siege: 26/11, and its sequel.

About The Revolutionaries

The Revolutionaries is an upcoming period drama series releasing on Amazon Prime. The show, directed by Nikhil Advani, is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s acclaimed book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of how India Won Its Freedom.

