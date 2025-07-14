Fans are convinced rumored lovebirds Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash are holidaying together in London: ‘Yuzi clicked this…’

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash are once again at the center of relationship speculation. The two have shared separate photos from London, but fans quickly pointed out the similar backgrounds and timing.

Their outfits, locations, and even Mahvash’s glasses drew attention online, with many joking that they were each other’s photographers. Although neither has confirmed the relationship, their frequent social appearances and online posts continue to feed relationship rumors between the cricketer and the ex-radio jockey.

Advertisement

Matching posts, familiar patterns

Over the weekend, Chahal posted photos in a blue-and-white striped shirt and jeans, posing on the streets of London. Around the same time, Mahvash uploaded her pictures in a black mini-skirt paired with a matching sweater vest and a white shirt.

As the pictures show, the jockey near Big Ben and the London Eye, fans are coming up with theories about the two being close to one another or perhaps even in the same area. Comments poured in almost immediately.

One user wrote, “Ye photo yuzi bhai ne click ki hai na (Yuzi clicked this photo, right?).” Another joked about the sunglasses Mahvash wore, claiming, “Chahal bhai ke chasme hai (Those are Chahal glasses).” Observers even questioned whether they had a photographer following them full-time.

Hints, denials, and TV teasing

Mahvash has previously dismissed the dating rumours. In interviews, she said she would only date someone "she sees a future with". However, during Chahal’s appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, even comedians on set teased him about Mahvash’s presence on his Instagram.

Advertisement

He only responded with “India jaan chuka hai (India already knows).” Given that the cricketer has officially wrapped up his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, his coy response only furthered speculation.

He and Mahvash were previously seen together at IPL matches, dinner outings, and in a recent ad campaign. Whether they're in a relationship or not, their synchronized London posts have certainly kept fans guessing.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal compares Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's anger while Gautam Gambhir picks shayaris over commentary