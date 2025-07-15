Blake Lively Receives Protective Order Ahead of Deposition Amid Her Ongoing Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are headed for a deposition in the ongoing legal battle. Ahead of the proceedings, the actress has received a protective order from the judge, as per the documents obtained by People Magazine.

According to the ruling, the judge mentioned that the mother of four must arrange a computer with the ability to print and copy the documents in a space chosen by the actress. Moreover, Baldoni and his team of lawyers must inform Lively about the number of members attending the deposition by July 15.

Meanwhile, the ruling comes after the actress’ team accused the It Ends With Us director’s attorney of making the deposition “a spectacle.”

Judge grants Blake Lively a protective order

The judge’s ruling came after Blake Lively’s request for a protective order, asking the defendants to relocate to a venue decided by her. Previously, Jane the Virgin’s lawyers accused the actress of using her star power in controlling the deposition.

In his statement, the judge mentioned, "Lively is a plaintiff who has hurled serious allegations of misconduct against the Wayfarer Parties.”

It further read, "Like all defendants, the Wayfarer Parties are entitled to depose Lively to develop evidence crucial to their defense. They are also entitled to choose the location of the deposition, which they did."

In his interview with TMZ, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, revealed that he is looking forward to the deposition. Opening up on his strategy, the lawyer revealed, "I'm gonna ask her questions under penalty of perjury, and she's gonna have to provide evidence, and she's gonna have to provide the truth of the stories. We have all of the videotape, all the footage.”

He further added, “We have, you know, the text messages and we have emails. We're gonna see how consistent her testimony is with the actual facts of what transpired."

Meanwhile, the trial for the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case will begin in March 2026.

