Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘Blowing Out’ Money on Daughter North Amid Rumors of Him Going Broke: Reports

Kanye West is at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, again. The rapper is enraged at the mother of four after she allegedly overspent money on her daughter, North. The Gold Digger crooner’s fury was unleashed amid the rumors of him going broke.

The media reports claimed that West, who is feuding with the reality TV star over their kids since the split, cannot compete with Kardashian financially. It is a blow to his pride.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kim managed to arrange an expensive birthday party for her eldest daughter as she turned 13. The mom of four presented North with fancy gifts, an electric kids car, and even booked a yacht to keep the celebrations going. All of this pushed the rapper to the edge.

Why is Kanye West broke in 2025?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been fighting for a long time over the custody of their kids. In the new progress, the sources close to the Grammy-winning artist mentioned that while he desperately wants to settle things with his ex-wife, West is unable to afford the cost of the legal battle.

One of the reasons that the rapper is short on money could be his loss of the big sponsorships and his expensive deal with Adidas. Moreover, West saw a big blow in his business over the past couple of years. The Heartless rapper’s net worth fell from USD 1.5 billion to USD 400 million.

Advertisement

Kanye West is enraged over Kim Kardashian’s overspending act

According to the sources close to the Runaway rapper, Kim Kardashian’s financial status and overspending on their daughter have enraged West. An insider revealed to the media portal that the All's Fair actress is "blowing money like there's no tomorrow."

They further mentioned, "Kim spent hundreds of thousands on this celebration. She flew North, and her friends flew down to Mexico on a private jet. Best of everything is a must.”

Moreover, a source went on to say that Kanye is way behind Kim financially. They added, "Kanye can't keep pace with Kim financially, and it drives him crazy. It's a blow to his pride—and a tug to his neck in legal bills. North admires her dad, but she thinks her mom is better and richer. That's the painful reason he's so bitter and jealous."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split up in 2022, after eight years of marriage. The exes share four kids.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian a Lawyer Now? Beauty Mogul ‘Finally’ Graduates Law Program After 6 Years