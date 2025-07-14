‘Hand-wrote 900 pages, Netflix ghosted me' reveals Anurag Kashyap, calls it his biggest heartbreak

Anurag Kashyap never shies away from highlighting problems in the film industry. The filmmaker has been very vocal about all important issues throughout his career. In a recent interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director talked about how he was dying to do a Maximum City adaptation, but it got stuck.

Anurag Kashyap revealed that he hand-wrote a 900-page script of the Maximum City adaptation for over one and a half years. However, he hasn't received any response from the Netflix team to date. Kashyap expressed, “I had invested over one and a half years in Maximum City. I handwrite my scripts. I handwrote 900 pages. So when you put so much effort into a project, and for others it’s just a matter of… like you can’t evaluate that in money. Somebody just to save their jobs puts it aside and ghosts you… It breaks you.”

Known for several popular Hindi movies, Anurag Kashyap revealed how Netflix ghosted him. “It was supposed to be a Netflix project, and they ghosted me. They didn’t even dare to walk up to me and tell me that ‘we are having a problem. Can we solve it?’ or even ‘We are not doing it.’ They didn’t have the courage. I don’t know if they can bring it back. There’s a whole policy. I don’t understand it," he added.

Anurag Kashyap claims Ted Sarandos didn't know India

Anurag underlined that this behavior of Netflix India team angrers him the most. He said that it was his years of emotional investment but they didn't consider to say no. The filmmaker further stated that it's the reason why he fell sick.

While referring to his social media post for Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Kashyap claimed that he doesn't even understand India. “I wrote about Ted Sarandos; he does not understand India. What the India office tells them, they believe that bulls**t. They are doing exactly what bad television was doing to India. And they are charging money for it. They don't understand why they are losing value in the country," the actor concluded.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap recently served as the executive producer of Stolen. He has multiple films in the pipeline, including Kennedy, Nisanchi, and a film with Bobby Deol.

