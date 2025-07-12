Who is Saquon Barkley’s fiancée? Meet Anna Congdon, the woman he calls his 'biggest supporter'

Saquon Barkley’s fiancée Anna Congdon is not just his longtime partner—she’s the quiet MVP of his off-field life. While the Philadelphia Eagles star tears up the turf for his team, his fiancée has been keeping things steady behind the scenes for nearly a decade.

From meeting at Penn State to raising two kids and celebrating a Super Bowl win together, the couple’s story has fans asking: Who exactly is the woman behind No. 26?

From Forest City roots to Penn State beginnings

A native of Forest City, Pennsylvania, Congdon captained her high school basketball team to a District II championship in 2016, as seen in a Forest City Girls Basketball Facebook post. That fall, she enrolled at Penn State, where she crossed paths with sophomore running back Barkley.

By December 2016, they were posing together at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity formal. She commemorated the event with a post, stating that Barkley was “alright on the field but you should see him on the dance floor.” A few months later, the couple went Instagram official.

Partner, mother, and unwavering supporter

In April 2018, just two days before Barkley was drafted second overall by the Giants, Congdon gave birth to their daughter Jada Clare. She later had their son Saquon Jr. in September 2022. The 2024 First-team All-Pro also credits his fiancée for pushing him to complete his college degree in 2022, saying, “Anna pushed me to accomplish it.”

After more than eight years together, Barkley popped the question sometime in 2024, although he didn’t announce the engagement until early 2025. “I have an amazing fiancée… I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have without the help of her,” he revealed in a People interview.

