Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap head for divorce after 7 years of marriage: ‘We’re choosing peace, growth and healing…’

Saina Nehwal often makes it to the headlines for her game and medals, but this time it’s for a personal reason that will shock you. The Olympic bronze medal-winning veteran badminton player recently announced her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap.

With a small note on social media, the sports player announced her intention to get a divorce from her husband after almost 7 years of marriage.

Saina Nehwal’s statement on her separation

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saina Nehwal wrote, “Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other.”

The statement further read, “I’m grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time,” she added.

These two tied the knot in 2018 and have been in a relationship for over a decade before getting married.

Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap’s love story

Talking about their love story, Saina and Parupalli met when they were quite young and grew up together at the Pullela Gopichand academy in Hyderabad. While the wife became a household name and a global icon after her Olympic bronze and World No. 1 ranking, the husband became a big name in the Commonwealth Games after winning Gold and because of his consistent performances on the international stage.

While Saina Nehwal shared this note on her social media on late Sunday night, Parupalli Kashyap has not said anything on this matter yet.

Parupalli Kashyap’s career

From playing badminton to becoming a coach after retiring from competitive badminton, Parupalli’s career path has been quite interesting. He also took on the role of guiding Saina during the later years of her career. She always got the support she needed from her husband, and he was always there, standing like a rock for Nehwal.

Talking about Saina Nehwal’s achievements, she is the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal (bronze) at the London 2012. She also became the first Indian to reach the finals of the Badminton World Championships and the first Indian to have won the BWF World Junior Championships.

