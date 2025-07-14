Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 on October 2

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, has finally locked its release date. Directed by Shashank Khaitaan, known for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the romantic comedy drama is scheduled to release on October 2nd, 2025. But the movie will not have a clear run at the box office, as it will clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1.

While making it official, Dharma Productions shared the first look of Varun Dhawan from the movie and announced its release date. The caption of the post reads, "Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari - ‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin...Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin…Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!!’ #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025!"

In the shared poster, Varun Dhawan is introduced as Sunny Sanskari. The Badlapur actor donned a flashy, flamboyant character, which not only gives a vintage vibe but is also very filmy. His look is complemented by aviator shades and golden jewelry- chains, rings, bracelets, and an oversized watch. He is seen folding his hands in the poster, with a broad smile. The poster hints that it will be an out-and-out entertainer. Another poster introducing Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi Kumari can be expected anytime.

Other than Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniel Paul, and others. Produced by Karan Johar, the film marked the third collaboration between Varun and Shashank Khaitan.

Three-way clash on Gandhi Jayanti 2025 weekend

The movie is set for a grand release on the first weekend of October; however, it will be interesting to see how it performs against the much-hyped pan-India movie Kantara: Chapter One. The Rishab Shetty starrer has immense buzz on social media and is expected to be one of the biggest box office bets of 2025. Besides the two biggies, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is also coming on the same date, making it a three-way clash at the box office.

