Is BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie’s Paris date rumor spreader striking again?, fans criticize 'sasaeng behavior'

V and Jennie have been embroiled in dating rumors for quite some years now. The duo often made headlines for alleged lovestagram and couple item evidence. In 2022, they created a stir on social media after a Paris-based photographer claimed to have witnessed them holding hands and enjoying a quiet date. Even after facing immense backlash back then, the individual might be back at it.

BTS' V and Jennie's alleged Paris date photo leaker hints at exposing them again

The alleged date pictures leaker of the artists is a Paris-based photographer named Amar Taoualit. Back in 2022, he shared some low-quality images of two individuals holding hands and walking on the streets of the French capital, claiming them to be V and Jennie. It generated immense buzz online, resulting in massive backlash for the K-pop idols.

Their fandom ARMY and BLINK broke into a fan war, and their agencies tried to control the situation with neutral stances on their dating speculations. Recently, Amar Taoualit shared glimpses of the BTS member from his 2025 Paris visit. V was in the city a few days ago to attend the Celine show of Paris Fashion Week.

It seemed like normal paparazzi content until a comment caught fans' eyes. A fan wrote, "please catch him with Jennie again", to which he replied, "We try to work on it next time don't worry." It didn't sit right with fans, who accused him of trying to invade their privacy once again.

Fans criticize photographer for probing to expose V and Jennie again

The 2022 Paris photo leaker's latest remark on being open to exposing the K-pop stars once again if given the chance has received backlash from fans. They claimed it to be "sasaeng [obsessive fan] behaviour" and believed he should be punished for the same. According to them, it was an open announcement of future attempts to invade public figures' privacy.

They wanted him to get sued for such a disrespectful remark. Some fans even shared a Google doc titled "V stalking report" and asked all fans to fill it out. They also intend to mail BTS' agency HYBE LABELS, asking them to take swift action against the photographer and protect their artist from stalkers.

