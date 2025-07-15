Ramayana budget is Rs 4000 crore: Namit Malhotra calls Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer 'Greatest epic’

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is making buzz for its grandeur, scale, exceptional star cast, and massive production budget. Contrary to all the speculations about its budget, Producer Namit Malhotra has broken his silence and revealed how much he is investing in it.

In a recent podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Namit Malhotra talked about how Ramayana is his lifetime project. When he was quizzed about its production cost, he revealed it to be more than Rs 4000 crores for both the installments together. The producer said, “Budget-wise, it was like…everybody thought I'm a lunatic because no Indian film by a long distance comes close to it. To put it simply, it will be like 500 million dollars by the time we are done on both films put together- Part One and Part Two, which is over Rs 4000 crores.”

Namit went on to add, “I say it like we are making the largest film in the world for the greatest story, the greatest epic that the world should see.”

He further expressed that he still believes that he is producing a big movie at a cheap cost, when compared to Hollywood movies. “And I still think it's cheaper than some of the big Hollywood films. So I think we're making a bigger film at a lower cost. For me, it's not a money-driven thing, honestly,” added Namit Malhotra.

About Ramayana Cast and Crew

For the unversed, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic spectacle that stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Yash as Ravana, and many other incredibly talented actors. The movie is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who previously helmed Dangal and Chhichhore.

The background score of Ramayana is composed by music legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The makers are in talks with a Hollywood studio to distribute the movie across the world.

