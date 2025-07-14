Superman Star David Corenswet Says Co-Star Rachel Brosnahan Made Him ‘Curse at Her’ in Hilarious Blooper, Know What Happened

James Gunn’s Superman is one of the most talked about films in recent times. While the movie is headed to break records at the box office, David Corenswet revealed a hilarious blooper from the sets, which made him curse at his co-star, Rachel Brosnahan.

While speaking to People Magazine, the actor, who plays the role of Clark Kent in the latest release, shared that the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress’s dialogue delivery shocked him.

Advertisement

The co-stars have been quite admirable of each other. Previously, both Corenswet and Brosnahan revealed that they had a great time working together.

David Corenswet curses at Rachel Brosnahan

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, David Corenswet revealed that he was thrown off by his co-star’s dialogue delivery. Rachel Brosnahan, who portrays the role of Lois Lane in Superman, shocked the cast and the crew members with one particular line, which also made the actor feel hurt.

The Twisters star revealed, “She made me curse at her. The way she delivered one particular line made me sort of involuntarily say, ‘Oh, f**k you,’ which I think was a shock to all of us.”

He further said that Brosnahan caught him off guard.

Meanwhile, in the previous segment with the outlet, the Superman co-stars opened up about their feelings while working together. Corenswet said, “I give her great credit. It’s not easy to surprise your scene partner.”

Advertisement

As for The House of Cards star, she stated, “It was fun to watch him work. He is a fearless actor. I think he was playing with the different sides of his character all the time."

Did James Gunn curse David Corenswet?

It wasn’t the first time that curse words were used on the sets when David Corenswet said f*** you to Brosnahan. Previously, in talks with GQ, the director, James Gunn, revealed that he asked the actor to “shut the f*** up on the sets of the film.

The co-head of DC said that David has a habit of asking a lot of questions, and that made him yell curses. The filmmaker further added, “David totally gets it and does not take that personally.” Gunn concluded by saying that he shares a great bond with David Corenswet.

Superman is successfully running in theaters.

ALSO READ: Superman X Reviews: Fans Hail David Corenswet’s Performance in James Gunn Directorial, Call It ‘Incredible’