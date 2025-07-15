Harry Potter TV Series First Look Out: Cast, Storyline, Release Date, All We Know About Upcoming HBO Show

The Harry Potter TV series is set to hit the digital screens sooner than expected. The first look of Dominic McLaughlin as young Harry is out now, and the fans are going gaga over the cuteness of the actor. The show is based on the stories by J.K. Rowling, where Harry will head to Hogwarts school of wizardry and witchcraft.

Previously, the cast of the series was announced by HBO, where Arabella Stanston and Alastair Stiut joined McLaughlin as Hermione and Ron, respectively.

In the first look dropped on Monday, the young actor donned Hogwarts’ uniform with a coat, which had Gryffindor stitched on it. McLaughlin also wore the iconic Harry Potter glasses with a clapperboard in his hands.

Everything we know about Harry Potter TV series

The Harry Potter TV series was announced by HBO in 2023. Initially skeptical over the idea, the fans got on board and showed excitement over the upcoming show. The new series will be led by the showrunner Francesca Gardiner, and Mark Mylod of Succession will take the director’s chair.

According to the media reports, all of J.K. Rowling’s seven books will be adapted into different seasons. The filming for the first season is underway, and the cast is expected to wrap up the production by the end of Spring 2026.

As for the cast members, the three lead actors will be joined by John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost.

Additional cast members were also announced on Monday, and the names include Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Brealey and Anton Lesser.

Meanwhile, the author of the best-selling books, J.K. Rowling, opened up about the show. Taking to her social media, the writer penned, “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

The Harry Potter TV series will make its debut on the digital screens in 2027.

