Maalik Day 4 India Box Office: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's gangster drama steadies at low levels on first Monday; Nets Rs 2 crore

Maalik, directed by Pulkit, and starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar among others, collected a below par Rs 14.10 crore net in its opening weekend. The film opened to Rs 3.60 crore, grew by around 50 percent on Saturday, and then saw identical collections as Saturday on Sunday when it should have grown by atleast 15-20 percent. The first Monday collections are not bad going by how it has held. Maalik has collected Rs 2 crore on Monday, taking the cume to Rs 16.10 crore after 4 days.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Maalik Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.60 crore 2 Rs 5.25 crore 3 Rs 5.25 crore 4 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 16.10 crore net in 4 days

Maalik's Trend Suggests Slight Acceptance, But The Film Is A Long Way Away From Breaking Even

Maalik's hold suggests that there's slight acceptance of the content. The collections should see a bump on 'Discount Tuesday'. The Rajkummar Rao movie should be poised at around Rs 21.50 crore by the end of the first week. Based on how well or poorly Saiyaara performs, it will be known whether Maalik will end up doing around Rs 25-27 crore net, or leg out to do Rs 35 crore or more. The final result shall more or less be the same regardless of whether it legs out or not, since it needs to net around Rs 42-44 crore in India, just for the producers to breakeven, assuming that the international share will be a maximum of Rs 2-3 crore.

With Better Financial Planning, Producers Could Have Avoided Losing Money On The Film

Advertisement

With better financial planning by the film's producers, they would have been in a position to atleast not lose money on the film, if not make any. There are a bunch of desperately produced films by producers, where they are more or less certain to lose money. It's mostly done to be in the mix of things, and be seen as an active production house.

Maalik In Theatres

Maalik plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Maalik Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao's remarkable act goes in vain with messy and tacky writing