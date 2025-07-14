BTS’ V goofily dodges saying he ‘missed ARMY’ during live, playlist with Justin Bieber and SZA songs has fans praising ‘good taste’

July 14 turned into a back-to-back celebration for BTS fans. Jimin and Jungkook kicked off the day with a surprise Weverse live from Los Angeles. Moments later, V (Kim Taehyung) popped up with his own short but sweet livestream. While Jimin and Jungkook brought chaos and candid chatter, V gave fans his signature charm in a solo moment that had ARMYs swooning.

V logs on with just 3% battery

V’s live was unexpectedly brief, and for a reason: his phone was on the verge of dying. He mentioned with a laugh that his phone battery was down to just 3 percent. But even in those few minutes, he managed to pack in goofiness, charm, and a sprinkle of mischief. Classic Taehyung!

He told fans the members weren’t working on music that day, so he used the free time to work out and meet up with friends in LA. BTS members are currently staying there for a two-month creative session.

V’s sunglasses trick and cheeky ‘miss ARMY’ tease

One of the cutest moments during the live came when V jerked his head to slide his sunglasses from his forehead down to his eyes. When they landed perfectly, he flashed a mischievous grin. He cheekily showed off his front teeth, melting ARMYs instantly.

In true V fashion, he playfully refused to confess he missed fans outright. In his words, “ARMY? How can I say I missed ARMY? That too, so directly. Ehey~ I can’t~ I can’t.” He teased with a playful pout, making the moment even more endearing.

V’s chill playlist for the day

Before his phone gave out, V also shared a quick peek into the songs he’s been listening to lately. He turned the live into a mini music session:

DAISIES – Justin Bieber

Alesis – Mk.gee

Crybaby – SZA

Are You Even Real – Teddy Swims & GIVEON

Tread Carefully – SZA

The mellow, R&B-infused lineup felt very Taehyung-coded, giving fans a glimpse into his current mood. Even with just 3% battery, V delivered 100% of his charm. And ARMYs are loving every second of this content-filled day.

BTS in LA, album in the works

BTS members are currently in Los Angeles, spending two months working on their next chapter. The group has previously confirmed that their comeback album is scheduled for Spring 2026.

