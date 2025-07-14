Khichdi, Ghee and Parathas: Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's simple diet from breakfast to dinner

Kareena Kapoor has a special relationship with her food, and it’s not a hidden fact. Undoubtedly, she is one of the fittest actresses we have in the industry. And it's all because of her fitness regime and special diet that she follows almost every day. In a recent interview, her longtime dietician, Rujuta Diwekar, revealed that Bebo has been following the same diet for the past 18 years.

Kareena Kapoor’s diet plan

Can you imagine being on the same diet for 18 days? Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved that nothing can come between her and her fitness by taking it on. Talking to Lallantop, Rujuta Diwekar revealed what she eats in a day. “Dry fruits like almonds, raisins or figs as soon as she wakes up; paratha or poha for breakfast; dal and rice for lunch; cheese toast (sometimes) or mango/mango milkshake (seasonal) for evening snack; and khichdi with ghee/pulao for dinner.”

What is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s favorite dish?

Remember Kareena Kapoor’s size-zero phase for Tashan in 2008? Rujuta has been working with the actress since then. She claimed that homemade Khichdi with ghee makes it to the Refugee actress’s meals most of the week.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for Khichdi runs deep; she even called it her "comfort food" earlier this year. The Tashan star is so devoted to it that she reportedly can't sleep if it's missing from her diet!

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and more. She is all set to collaborate with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran for their upcoming movie Daayra.

The makers made an official announcement by dropping a picture of the three, and we bet fans can't wait to watch this dream team join forces.

